Garland recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Garland flexed his playmaking muscle in his first game back in Arizona since he was traded to the Canucks last summer. The winger helped out on both of Bo Horvat's second-period tallies. In his last nine games, Garland's racked up seven assists. The 26-year-old has 39 points in 67 appearances -- that matches his total from each of the last two shortened campaigns, and it also puts him in good position to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. He's added 178 shots on net, 34 PIM and a plus-13 rating this season.