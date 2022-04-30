Garland scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

April was arguably Garland's best month of the campaign -- he finished with five goals and 11 assists in his last 13 games of the season. The winger came up one short of a 20-goal year, ending at 19 tallies, 33 assists, 203 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 52 hits and 36 PIM in 77 outings in his first season with the Canucks.