Garland scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Garland has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, with a trio of multi-point efforts in that span. The 29-year-old is up to three goals, six helpers, 24 shots, eight hits and a plus-5 rating through nine contests overall. His line with Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk led the way for the Canucks on Saturday, and they could make quite an effective trio if they remain productive.