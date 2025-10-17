Garland scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Garland had played lower in the lineup to begin 2025-26, but he was shuffled onto the first line Thursday. The payoff was quick, as he scored the Canucks' game-winner in the second period and set up Quinn Hughes' goal in the third. Garland has a goal, two assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through four appearances. He may still move around the lineup, but the winger is capable of recording 45 to 50 points in a full season.