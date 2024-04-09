Garland scored twice on five shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Garland got the Canucks on the board with a power-play marker in the first period, and his even-strength goal late in the second was the game-winner. The winger has been strong lately with five goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's at 18 tallies, 42 points, 185 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-17 rating through 78 appearances.