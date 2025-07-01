Garland inked a six-year, $36 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Garland came up a tally short of the 20-goal mark this past season but still managed to reach the 50-point threshold for the second time in his seven-year NHL career. The 29-year-old winger logged 2:55 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the highest in his career, generating 16 points with the man advantage. There is no reason to expect that Garland won't continue to fill a No. 1 power-play role this year, so he should be capable of reaching both the 20-goal and 50-point marks in 2025-26.