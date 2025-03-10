Garland notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Garland had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. He set up a Derek Forbort tally in the second period to tie the game at 1-1, but that was all the Canucks could muster against their former goalie, Casey DeSmith. Garland is up to 16 tallies, 22 helpers, 137 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 39 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 63 appearances. He's seeing top-six minutes as usual, and he has enough offense to be an effective depth forward in fantasy even with modest non-scoring production.