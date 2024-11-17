Garland notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland snapped a three-game slump with the helper. That's his worst drought of the year, though it could be a sign of things to come now that he's seeing most of his even-strength minutes on the third line following the promotion of Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Garland is still getting plenty of ice time, especially on the power play, so his offense is unlikely to crater. He's at four goals, eight assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances.