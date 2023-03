Garland notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Garland helped out on a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Garland has been effective lately with two goals and five helpers over his last eight contests. The winger is up to 34 points, including nine on the power play, with 127 shots on net, 34 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 60 outings overall.