Garland scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The 29-year-old winger found the back of the net on Vancouver's first shot of the night, but that was all the offense the visitors could muster against Arturs Silovs. Garland has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, collecting two goals and four assists over that stretch -- with three of the helpers coming on the power play -- while adding 12 shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.