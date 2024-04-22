Garland logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Garland has points in six straight games (four goals, four assists) dating back to April 8. The winger set up Dakota Joshua's go-ahead tally midway through the third period. Garland had 47 points, 200 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 82 regular-season contests as he continues to prove himself a reliable depth winger. He should see third-line usage and power-play time to begin the postseason, though he'd be in line to move up to a top-six job if another forward gets injured.