Garland scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Garland opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period, but his ice time was limited later in the contest. It's unclear if he was affected by the flu bug going around the Canucks' locker room. The 27-year-old has been granted permission to discuss a trade with other teams, but for now, he's set to be part of the top six in Vancouver. He had 17 goals, 29 assists and 167 shots on goal in 81 games last year, and he could be a solid depth forward in fantasy formats primarily focused on scoring.