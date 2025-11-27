Garland scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Garland tallied in the second period to put the Canucks ahead 3-1. This was his first goal in three games since he returned from missing a contest due to an undisclosed injury. The winger is up to six goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances. His offense has been strong this year to solidify his place in the top six as long as he can stay healthy.