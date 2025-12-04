Garland (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice session in a non-contact jersey, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Garland has missed the last two games due to his upper-body injury, but it was encouraging to see him back on the ice at practice Thursday, even if he participated in a limited capacity. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against Utah or Saturday's game against Minnesota.