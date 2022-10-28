Garland scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Garland put together his first multi-point effort of the year. Thanks to a late score from the Kraken, the winger's empty-netter was also the game-winner in the Canucks' first victory this season. The 26-year-old is up to three goals, one helper, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while adding virtually no physicality in seven contests.