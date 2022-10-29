Garland logged an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Garland has picked up the pace on offense with two goals and two assists in his last four outings. Since his healthy scratch Oct. 18, the winger has often played in a top-six role, suggesting there's been no lingering issues with head coach Bruce Boudreau. Garland has five points, 12 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances.