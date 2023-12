Garland recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Garland has a goal and six helpers over his last six games, going plus-9 in that span. The winger has finally found a groove with Dakota Joshua and Teddy Blueger as linemates. Garland is up to 16 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 35 appearances. He's a solid depth winger in fantasy formats that focus on offense, though it would be nice to see the 27-year-old tickle the twine more often.