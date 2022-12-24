Garland registered two assists in a 5-2 win against Edmonton on Friday.

Garland has five goals and 16 points in 32 games this season. He's done well lately, providing two goals and six points in his last eight contests. The 26-year-old has a somewhat modest role with the Canucks though. Garland entered Friday's game averaging 15:00 of ice time, which is down from 16:24 in 2021-22.