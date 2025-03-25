Garland scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

This was Garland's first goal in three games since he missed one contest last Tuesday versus the Jets. The 29-year-old winger has maintained a top-six role since returning to action, but the Canucks' offense is likely to take a serious hit with Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion) and Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) all out for the remainder of the team's current road trip that runs through the end of March. Garland has put together a decent season with 18 goals, 42 points, 151 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 70 appearances, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to pick up the slack.