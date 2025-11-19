Garland (undisclosed) will be in action versus the Stars on Thursday, David Quadrelli of Canucks Army reports.

Garland was sidelined against the Panthers on Monday due to his undisclosed injury but won't miss any additional time. In his last six outings, the 29-year-old forward has found the back of the net twice while chipping in zero assists, 12 shots and two blocks while averaging 18:43 of ice time. Despite having missed four games this year, Garland should still be capable of challenging for the 50-point threshold this year.