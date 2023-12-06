Garland notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Garland set up a Dakota Joshua tally in the first period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Garland, who has now gone 11 games without a goal. While the Canucks have a strong offense, he remains stuck on the third line, which is unlikely to help him be consistent. The 27-year-old winger is at eight points, 55 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances, offering next to nothing outside of the scoring categories.