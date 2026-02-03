Garland logged two assists in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

After a five-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, Garland went another 11 contests without a point. He broke the slump by setting up tallies by Liam Ohgren and Teddy Blueger in Monday's loss. Garland still has 24 points, 94 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 45 appearances this season. Few Canucks have much upside at this point in the campaign, but Garland could be poised to bounce back after his lengthy dry spell, and he has the talent to do so.