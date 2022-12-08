Garland notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Garland set up the second of Dakota Joshua's two goals in the contest. The helper gave Garland points in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 27-28. The winger is up to four goals, eight helpers, four power-play points, 48 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 26 contests. Despite his uptick in offense, Garland is likely to remain in a third-line role.