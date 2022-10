Garland will be back in the Vancouver lineup against Minnesota on Thursday, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Garland was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's clash with Columbus and coach Bruce Boudreau said that the winger would play Thursday. Garland will start on the top line with J.T. Miller and Ilya Mikheyev and also see time on the first power play. He has one goal and four shots on net in three games this season.