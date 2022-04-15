Garland scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Garland has earned two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger's tally was extra insurance in a game the Canucks dominated Thursday. He's up to 16 goals, 43 points, 183 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 70 appearances.