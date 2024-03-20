Garland scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Garland was promoted to the top line, and the move paid off almost instantly with his goal 4:06 into the contest. The 28-year-old has three tallies and two assists over his last seven contests. He's a solid depth scorer, but he's probably not the long-term answer for right wing alongside Elias Pettersson. Garland is up to 33 points, 156 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-13 rating over 69 appearances.