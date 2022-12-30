Garland contributed a goal in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Garland found the back of the net at 13:11 of the third period to narrow the Jets' lead to 3-2, but Vancouver couldn't complete the comeback attempt. It was his sixth goal and 17th point in 34 games in 2022-23. He entered the contest averaging 15:09 of ice time this season, which is down from 16:24 in 2021-22. That decreased role is likely part of the reason why his offensive pace is down when compared to last season when he finished with 19 goals and 52 points in 77.