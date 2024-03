Garland scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Garland tallied early in the second period, tapping in a pass from Nikita Zadorov. The goal snapped a six-game point drought for Garland, who has had less effectiveness on the third line since Dakota Joshua (upper body) exited the lineup. Garland is at 12 goals, 29 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 63 contests this season.