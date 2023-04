Garland recorded a hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Garland tallied twice in the first period and once more in overtime to secure the win. He had five points across seven games in April. The 27-year-old winger finished 2022-23 with 17 tallies, 46 points, 168 shots on net, 31 PIM and a minus-5 rating in a career-high 81 contests.