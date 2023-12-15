Garland provided an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Garland set up an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Garland has three helpers over his last five games, but he's managed just five assists in the 15 contests since he last scored a goal. The winger has 10 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances. He's clearly snake-bitten on offense, but playing in a bottom-six role -- even in a strong offense -- is unlikely to help him break through.