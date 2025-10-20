Garland had two assists, four shots on goal, one hit and a plus-1 rating during 22:20 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Garland is on a point-per-game pace after notching two assists during Sunday's win. The 29-year-old now has five points in his last three games, a major reason why the Canucks have won all three. His top line and top power play status will give him plenty of opportunities to prove that this start is no fluke going forward.