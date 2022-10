Garland (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear why Garland isn't in the lineup -- details of a possible injury haven't been reported. Given the Canucks' meltdown loss Monday versus the Capitals, this could just be head coach Bruce Boudreau trying to light a fire under his team. More information should be available after the contest.