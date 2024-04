Garland notched an assist and seven shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Garland helped out on an empty-netter by Dakota Joshua in the third period. With six goals and six assists over his last 12 contests, Garland is thriving in a middle-six role. The winger is up to 44 points, 197 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-20 rating through 80 outings overall. He's right in line with his 46-point campaign from a year ago despite finding less success on the power play.