Garland scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Garland got the Canucks going with his second-period tally. He snapped a 17-game goal drought on the play. The winger had just six assists during that stretch, and his ineffective offense has led to him slipping into a bottom-six role over recent weeks. He's at four goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests.