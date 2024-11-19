Garland (persona) is slated to be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Garland skipped the morning skate because his wife was expecting to give birth. If Garland can't play Tuesday, the Canucks may dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen because J.T. Miller (personal) is unavailable. The 28-year-old Garland has four goals and 13 points through 17 appearances this season.