Garland scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Garland has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old winger helped the Canucks make a comeback in the third period to force overtime, tallying at 11:18 of the frame. He's up to 19 goals, 43 points, 190 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-19 rating through 79 outings this season. Garland should continue to see top-six usage as the Canucks look to firm up their position in the standings.