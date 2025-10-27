Garland notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Garland helped out on an Elias Pettersson power-play goal in the second period as well as Kiefer Sherwood's tip-in game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old Garland is sizzling with four points over his last two games and a total of four multi-point efforts in his last seven outings. On the year, he has three goals, eight assists, 26 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances.