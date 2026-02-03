Garland (illness) missed Tuesday's practice, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Despite feeling under the weather, Garland had two assists across 18:37 of ice time against Utah in Monday's 6-2 loss. He should be back on the ice ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Vegas, and it wouldn't be surprising if he played in Vancouver's final game before the Olympic break. He has accounted for seven goals and 24 points in 45 appearances this season.