Garland scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

This was Garland's first power-play point since Dec. 10 versus the Blues. The winger has still been decent on offense lately, earning three goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old is in a top-six role and has 11 goals, 30 points (10 on the power play), 92 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 40 appearances.