Garland (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least a week, Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650 reports Thursday.

Garland has seven goals and 22 points in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He sustained that injury during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. Nils Hoglander should draw back into the lineup Friday versus Seattle due to Garland's absence.

