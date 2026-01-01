Canucks' Conor Garland: Sustains undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least a week, Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650 reports Thursday.
Garland has seven goals and 22 points in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He sustained that injury during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. Nils Hoglander should draw back into the lineup Friday versus Seattle due to Garland's absence.
