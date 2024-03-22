Garland scored a goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Garland continues his strong run of offense, which has seen him rack up four goals and two assists over his last eight games. The winger scored late in the second period to stretch the Canucks' lead to 3-0. He's up to 15 goals, 34 points, 157 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 70 appearances on the year. While Garland was listed on the top line Thursday, his 13:45 of ice time was actually lower than his season average of 14:08 per game.