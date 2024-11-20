Garland scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Garland had a busy day, which included being at the hospital for part of it while awaiting the birth of his child. The baby hadn't arrived by game time, so Garland played 20:58 in Tuesday's contest and extended his point streak to three games (one goal, two assists). Assuming his wife gives birth in the coming days, Garland should be available for the start of the Canucks' six-game road trip, which kicks off Saturday in Ottawa. He's racked up five goals, nine assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances. Considering he's already on a streak, the incoming dad strength could be a boost to his production.