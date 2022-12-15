Garland scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Garland put the Canucks ahead 2-0 at 1:48 of the first period. Consistency on offense has been tough for the 26-year-old winger, but he's earned two goals and an assist in his last four outings. For the season, he's up to five tallies, 13 points, 57 shots, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating, though he's also spent the bulk of the year in a middle-six role.