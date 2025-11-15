Garland scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Garland has been limited to two goals over five games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old winger gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead in the second period, but they weren't able to build on it. He's up to five goals, 13 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances. Garland will continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, and he's shooting a reasonable 12.5 percent, so his pace looks sustainable for the long run.