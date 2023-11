Garland notched two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Garland ended a five-game point drought with his second multi-point effort of the campaign. He seemed comfortable on the Canucks' new-look third line with Nils Aman and Dakota Joshua. Garland is up to seven points, 42 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 21 appearances this season, a far cry from the pace that yielded 46 points in 81 outings last year.