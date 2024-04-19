Garland scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

The 28-year-old wrapped up the regular season on a five-game point streak, and Garland hasn't gone two straight games without getting onto the scoresheet since the end of February, piling up nine goals and 19 points over the last 20 contests. The late-season surge have him his second career 20-goal campaign, and his plus-19 rating was a career high. Garland will take plenty of momentum into the postseason as the Canucks get ready to host the Predators in the first round, beginning Sunday.