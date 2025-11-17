Garland (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Monday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Since returning from a previous three-game absence, Garland has registered two goals on 12 shots, two blocks and seven PIM in six outings. The 29-year-old winger once again finds himself on the shelf, though he is not expected to be out long-term and is considered day-to-day. With Garland out of action, Kiefer Sherwood will step into a first-line role while David Kampf makes his Canucks debut Monday.