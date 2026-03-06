Canucks' Curtis Douglas: Grabbed off waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas was snatched off waivers by the Canucks on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Douglas has appeared in just two of the Bolts' last 22 outings, in part due to a conditioning assignment in the minors. While the 26-year-old center has struggled to break into Tampa's lineup, he should have more opportunities to fill a bottom-six role with the Canucks.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Waived by team•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Sent to AHL for conditioning•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Back in action•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Won't play Monday•
-
Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Suffers injury Saturday•