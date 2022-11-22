Lazar notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Lazar's second game back from a 10-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The assist was his first of the year, and he's added a goal through nine contests. The 27-year-old also has 10 shots on net, 27 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, but he's seen little more than a fourth-line role throughout the campaign, and that's unlikely to change given to plethora of talent in the Canucks' top six.