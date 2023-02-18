Per Harman Dayal of The Athletic, Lazar (lower body) is considered day-to-day, presumably ruling him out Saturday versus the Flyers.
Lazar's next chance to play will arrive Tuesday against the Predators. Lazar's only collected five points through 45 games this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't be affected by his availability.
